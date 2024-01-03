The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.

In games Clemson shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 116th.

The Tigers average 12.5 more points per game (82.3) than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).

Clemson has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes are shooting 50.7% from the field, 11% higher than the 39.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Miami (FL) is 10-2 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 213th.

The Hurricanes' 84.7 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers allow.

Miami (FL) is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71.8).

When playing at home, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than in away games (73.1).

In terms of three-point shooting, Clemson fared better in home games last year, making 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (75.2).

At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season, 3.9 more than they allowed away (69).

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule