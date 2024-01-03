The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Clemson Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.
  • In games Clemson shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 116th.
  • The Tigers average 12.5 more points per game (82.3) than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).
  • Clemson has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes are shooting 50.7% from the field, 11% higher than the 39.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Miami (FL) is 10-2 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 213th.
  • The Hurricanes' 84.7 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers allow.
  • Miami (FL) is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71.8).
  • When playing at home, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than in away games (73.1).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Clemson fared better in home games last year, making 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (75.2).
  • At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season, 3.9 more than they allowed away (69).
  • Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 La Salle W 84-77 Watsco Center
12/21/2023 Stonehill W 97-59 Watsco Center
12/29/2023 North Florida W 95-55 Watsco Center
1/3/2024 Clemson - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/10/2024 Louisville - Watsco Center

