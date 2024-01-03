How to Watch Clemson vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Clemson Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.
- In games Clemson shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 116th.
- The Tigers average 12.5 more points per game (82.3) than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).
- Clemson has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes are shooting 50.7% from the field, 11% higher than the 39.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami (FL) is 10-2 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 213th.
- The Hurricanes' 84.7 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers allow.
- Miami (FL) is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71.8).
- When playing at home, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than in away games (73.1).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Clemson fared better in home games last year, making 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (75.2).
- At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season, 3.9 more than they allowed away (69).
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|W 84-77
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
