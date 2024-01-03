The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

Clemson is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 115th.

The Tigers score 12.5 more points per game (82.3) than the Hurricanes give up (69.8).

When Clemson puts up more than 69.8 points, it is 10-1.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.

The Hurricanes score an average of 84.7 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers give up.

When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 82.3 points, it is 9-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Clemson performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game on the road.

The Tigers ceded 65.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.1).

When playing at home, Clemson made 1.8 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to away from home (33.2%).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (75.2).

The Hurricanes conceded more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (69) last season.

Miami (FL) knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule