How to Watch Clemson vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- Clemson is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 115th.
- The Tigers score 12.5 more points per game (82.3) than the Hurricanes give up (69.8).
- When Clemson puts up more than 69.8 points, it is 10-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.
- The Hurricanes score an average of 84.7 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers give up.
- When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 82.3 points, it is 9-0.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Clemson performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game on the road.
- The Tigers ceded 65.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.1).
- When playing at home, Clemson made 1.8 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to away from home (33.2%).
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (75.2).
- The Hurricanes conceded more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (69) last season.
- Miami (FL) knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|W 84-77
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.