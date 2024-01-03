How to Watch Clemson vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- Clemson has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 115th.
- The Tigers score 12.5 more points per game (82.3) than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).
- When Clemson scores more than 69.8 points, it is 10-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes are shooting 50.7% from the field, 11% higher than the 39.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami (FL) has put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.
- The Hurricanes' 84.7 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Miami (FL) has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 65.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.1.
- Clemson averaged 9.1 threes per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (75.2).
- In 2022-23, the Hurricanes gave up 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (69).
- At home, Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 triples per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|W 84-77
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.