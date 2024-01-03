How to Watch Clemson vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will welcome in the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- In games Clemson shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 115th.
- The 82.3 points per game the Tigers score are 12.5 more points than the Hurricanes give up (69.8).
- Clemson is 10-1 when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Miami (FL) is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 212th.
- The Hurricanes score an average of 84.7 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 82.3 points, it is 9-0.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Clemson put up 6.6 more points per game (78.4) than it did on the road (71.8).
- In home games, the Tigers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than when playing on the road (73.1).
- Clemson drained 9.1 threes per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (75.2).
- At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.
- At home, Miami (FL) knocked down 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|W 84-77
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
