Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) versus the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Watsco Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-75 in favor of Clemson. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

According to our computer prediction, Clemson is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Miami (FL). The two sides are expected to fall short of the 155.5 over/under.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Line: Clemson -1.5

Clemson -1.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): Clemson -120, Miami (FL) +100

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Miami (FL) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Clemson (-1.5)



Clemson (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)



Clemson's record against the spread so far this season is 8-3-0, and Miami (FL)'s is 4-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 8-3-0 and the Hurricanes are 5-4-0. The two teams score 167 points per game, 11.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game with a +157 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (43rd in college basketball) and give up 69.2 per contest (130th in college basketball).

Clemson records 39.1 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 32.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.8 boards per game.

Clemson connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (7.8).

The Tigers rank 12th in college basketball with 106.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 176th in college basketball defensively with 89.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Clemson loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.2 (55th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.1.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game, with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and give up 69.8 per outing (144th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. It records 38.2 rebounds per game, 115th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8.

Miami (FL) knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (49th in college basketball) at a 41.2% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per game its opponents make, at a 26.4% rate.

Miami (FL) forces 13.2 turnovers per game (91st in college basketball) while committing 13.1 (290th in college basketball).

