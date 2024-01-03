The Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) hope to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Carolina vs. Citadel matchup.

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline Citadel Moneyline

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends

Citadel has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread three times this season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Western Carolina has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Catamounts' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.