The Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) hope to build on a five-game winning stretch when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
  • This season, Citadel has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 150th.
  • The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 66.0 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.0 points, Citadel is 6-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

  • Citadel is putting up more points at home (84.6 per game) than away (67.0).
  • The Bulldogs are conceding fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than away (67.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Citadel makes fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (8.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 86-71 TD Arena
12/19/2023 @ Notre Dame W 65-45 Purcell Pavilion
12/30/2023 Toccoa Falls W 106-76 McAlister Field House
1/3/2024 Western Carolina - McAlister Field House
1/6/2024 Samford - McAlister Field House
1/10/2024 @ Furman - Timmons Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.