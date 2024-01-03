The Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) hope to build on a five-game winning stretch when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

This season, Citadel has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 150th.

The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 66.0 the Catamounts allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.0 points, Citadel is 6-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

Citadel is putting up more points at home (84.6 per game) than away (67.0).

The Bulldogs are conceding fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than away (67.8).

Beyond the arc, Citadel makes fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (8.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel Upcoming Schedule