How to Watch Citadel vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) hope to build on a five-game winning stretch when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Citadel vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- VMI vs Wofford (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Mercer vs East Tennessee State (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Furman vs UNC Greensboro (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Citadel Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
- This season, Citadel has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 150th.
- The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 66.0 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.0 points, Citadel is 6-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Citadel Home & Away Comparison
- Citadel is putting up more points at home (84.6 per game) than away (67.0).
- The Bulldogs are conceding fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than away (67.8).
- Beyond the arc, Citadel makes fewer trifectas on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (8.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (36.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 86-71
|TD Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 65-45
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 106-76
|McAlister Field House
|1/3/2024
|Western Carolina
|-
|McAlister Field House
|1/6/2024
|Samford
|-
|McAlister Field House
|1/10/2024
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.