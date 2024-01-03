The Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 137.5.

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Carolina -1.5 137.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Citadel's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 137.5 points in three of nine outings.

Citadel's matchups this season have a 138.8-point average over/under, 1.3 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Citadel has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

Citadel's .667 ATS win percentage (6-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Western Carolina's .600 mark (6-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 5 50% 77.2 150.6 66 131.5 143.1 Citadel 3 33.3% 73.4 150.6 65.5 131.5 137.8

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

The Catamounts beat the spread 12 times in 20 SoCon games last year.

The Bulldogs average 7.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Catamounts give up (66).

Citadel has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 66 points.

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 6-4-0 3-2 3-7-0 Citadel 6-3-0 3-3 3-6-0

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits

Western Carolina Citadel 6-0 Home Record 4-1 5-2 Away Record 2-4 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 86 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

