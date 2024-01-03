Cherokee County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Cherokee County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Cherokee County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaffney High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
