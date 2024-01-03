The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Blue Hose give up (60.9).

Charleston Southern is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.9 points.

Presbyterian's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.5 points.

The Blue Hose score 60.2 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 73.2 the Buccaneers allow.

When Presbyterian puts up more than 73.2 points, it is 3-0.

When Charleston Southern allows fewer than 60.2 points, it is 3-0.

The Blue Hose shoot 39.0% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Buccaneers allow defensively.

The Buccaneers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56) Madison Adamson: 6.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

6.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

11.9 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Keshunti Nichols: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%

Charleston Southern Schedule