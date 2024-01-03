The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) in a matchup of Big South teams at The Buc Dome, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Blue Hose are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Presbyterian -1.5 141.5

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Charleston Southern has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 141.5 points.

Charleston Southern has a 146.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 5.3 more points than this game's total.

Charleston Southern is 3-7-0 ATS this season.

Charleston Southern has been named as the underdog seven times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Buccaneers have not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in eight such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charleston Southern has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 8 66.7% 78.3 149.1 72.3 148.3 144 Charleston Southern 4 40% 70.8 149.1 76 148.3 143.3

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

The Blue Hose's record against the spread in Big South action last season was 7-9-0.

The Buccaneers' 70.8 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 72.3 the Blue Hose allow.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 5-7-0 2-3 7-5-0 Charleston Southern 3-7-0 3-5 4-6-0

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits

Presbyterian Charleston Southern 4-3 Home Record 4-2 3-3 Away Record 0-7 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 0-3-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 85.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.2 72 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.3 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

