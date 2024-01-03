Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-4) playing the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) at 6:30 PM ET.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Bryanna Brady: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

