Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-8, 0-0 Big South) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6, 0-0 Big South) in a matchup of Big South squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Taje' Kelly: 15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- RJ Johnson: 17 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daren Patrick: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A'lahn Sumler: 11.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- RJ Duhart: 4.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Marquis Barnett: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Jonah Pierce: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Samage Teel: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison
|Charleston Southern Rank
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Presbyterian AVG
|Presbyterian Rank
|297th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|78.2
|113th
|240th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|191st
|314th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|34.8
|252nd
|308th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|331st
|222nd
|7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|240th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|15.4
|80th
|192nd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.2
|127th
