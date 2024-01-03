How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Big South opponents square off when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) travel to face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) at The Buc Dome, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs UNC Asheville (6:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Longwood vs Winthrop (6:30 PM ET | January 3)
- High Point vs Radford (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- Charleston Southern has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.9% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 311th.
- The Buccaneers' 70.8 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 72.3 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 72.3 points, Charleston Southern is 3-1.
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison
- At home Charleston Southern is scoring 83.2 points per game, 22.9 more than it is averaging on the road (60.3).
- The Buccaneers are giving up fewer points at home (70.0 per game) than on the road (81.1).
- Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (39.8%) too.
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 72-59
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky Christian
|W 103-79
|The Buc Dome
|12/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/3/2024
|Presbyterian
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/6/2024
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
