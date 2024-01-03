Big South opponents square off when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) travel to face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) at The Buc Dome, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

Charleston Southern has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 311th.

The Buccaneers' 70.8 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 72.3 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Charleston Southern is 3-1.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home Charleston Southern is scoring 83.2 points per game, 22.9 more than it is averaging on the road (60.3).

The Buccaneers are giving up fewer points at home (70.0 per game) than on the road (81.1).

Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (39.8%) too.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule