Wednesday's game features the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) squaring off at The Buc Dome in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-71 win for Charleston Southern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: The Buc Dome

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston Southern 73, Presbyterian 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Charleston Southern (-1.9)

Charleston Southern (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Charleston Southern is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Presbyterian's 5-7-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Buccaneers' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Blue Hose's games have gone over. Charleston Southern is 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its past 10 contests, while Presbyterian has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Other Big South Predictions

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers average 70.8 points per game (279th in college basketball) while allowing 76 per contest (292nd in college basketball). They have a -67 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Charleston Southern loses the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It records 33.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 321st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36 per contest.

Charleston Southern knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (174th in college basketball) while shooting 36.3% from deep (81st in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game while shooting 31.9%.

The Buccaneers' 92.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 231st in college basketball, and the 99.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 338th in college basketball.

Charleston Southern has lost the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 11.7 (178th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

