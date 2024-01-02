Terry Rozier will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Sacramento Kings.

Rozier, in his most recent game (December 29 loss against the Suns), put up 42 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll examine Rozier's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.6 24.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.9 Assists 7.5 7.2 7.8 PRA -- 34.7 36.1 PR -- 27.5 28.3 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.3



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Rozier has made 8.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.5% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.2 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Kings are 21st in the NBA, allowing 116.8 points per game.

The Kings give up 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the NBA.

Conceding 27 assists per game, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

The Kings are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

