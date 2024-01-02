The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Carnesecca Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

St. John's has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 98th.

The Red Storm score 8.4 more points per game (79.2) than the Bulldogs give up (70.8).

When St. John's puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 8-3.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.7% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Butler has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at fifth.

The Bulldogs score an average of 83.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow.

Butler has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, St. John's scored two more points per game (77.6) than it did on the road (75.6).

The Red Storm ceded 70 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (82.8).

St. John's sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.1.

The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.

At home, Butler sunk 7 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn L 69-65 XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra W 84-79 UBS Arena 1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena 1/6/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/10/2024 Providence - Madison Square Garden

Butler Upcoming Schedule