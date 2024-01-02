How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - January 2
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
- In games North Carolina shoots higher than 39.7% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
- The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 107th.
- The Tar Heels score 86.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers give up.
- North Carolina has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
Pittsburgh Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- This season, Pittsburgh has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 122nd.
- The Panthers' 80.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Pittsburgh is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tar Heels were better in home games last season, allowing 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, North Carolina performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Pittsburgh averaged 2.4 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (75.4).
- In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 3.9 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (70.8).
- Beyond the arc, Pittsburgh sunk fewer 3-pointers away (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (36.1%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 86-50
|Petersen Events Center
|12/20/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 62-48
|Petersen Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 81-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/2/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/9/2024
|Duke
|-
|Petersen Events Center
