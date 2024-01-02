The Carolina Hurricanes, including Martin Necas, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Does a bet on Necas intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Martin Necas vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Necas has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

In eight of 37 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 19 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points five times.

Necas has had an assist in a game 14 times this season over 37 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Necas hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 37 Games 5 25 Points 2 9 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

