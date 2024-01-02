Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Lexington County, South Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spring Valley High School at Dutch Fork High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Irmo, SC

Irmo, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Summerville High School