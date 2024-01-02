Domantas Sabonis and Terry Rozier are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Sacramento Kings and the Charlotte Hornets play at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday (with opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE

NBCS-CA and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Hornets vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -139) 7.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Rozier is averaging 23.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.1 more than Tuesday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 3.9 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (3.5).

Rozier has dished out 7.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Rozier averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Miles Bridges' 19.7-point scoring average is 2.8 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 6.5.

Bridges has collected 3.0 assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).

He drains 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -120)

The 21.5 points prop bet over/under set for Sabonis on Tuesday is 2.1 more than his season scoring average (19.4).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Tuesday's assist over/under for Sabonis (7.5) is the same as his year-long assist average.

De'Aaron Fox Props

Tuesday's points prop for De'Aaron Fox is 28.5. That is 1.5 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Fox averages 6.1 assists, 0.6 more than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).

His 3.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

