Find the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (7-24), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Hornets prepare for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (19-12) at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Hornets' last game was a 111-93 loss to the Nuggets on Monday. Miles Bridges scored a team-leading 26 points for the Hornets in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Gordon Hayward SF Out Calf 14.5 4.7 4.6 LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Terry Rozier PG Out Illness 23.6 3.9 7.2 Mark Williams C Out Back 12.7 9.7 1.2

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Hand)

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE

Hornets vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -15.5 232.5

