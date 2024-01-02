The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (19-12) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Hornets vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -15.5 232.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 15 games this season that have gone over 232.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Charlotte's games this season is 231.1 points, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Charlotte has gone 13-18-0 ATS this year.

The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (21.4%) in those games.

Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 9.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Hornets vs Kings Additional Info

Hornets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 18 58.1% 117.5 227.5 116.8 237.9 235.5 Hornets 15 48.4% 110 227.5 121.1 237.9 229.0

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte is 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its past 10 games.

Three of the Hornets' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Charlotte has been better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than away (6-10-0) this year.

The Hornets' 110 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 116.8 the Kings allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 7-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall when it scores more than 116.8 points.

Hornets vs. Kings Betting Splits

Hornets and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 13-18 1-1 17-14 Kings 17-14 0-0 16-15

Hornets vs. Kings Point Insights

Hornets Kings 110 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 7-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-2 6-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-0 121.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.8 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 8-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 4-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

