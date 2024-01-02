The Charlotte Hornets (7-24), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET, aim to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Sacramento Kings (19-12).

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE

NBCS-CA and BSSE Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Hornets vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs Kings Additional Info

Hornets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings score 117.5 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 116.8 (21st in the league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets are being outscored by 11.1 points per game, with a -344 scoring differential overall. They put up 110 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 121.1 per contest (25th in league).

These two teams are scoring 227.5 points per game between them, five fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 237.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento is 17-14-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.

Hornets and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Kings +4000 +2000 -

