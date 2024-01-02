Brandon Miller and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 1, Miller put up 15 points in a 111-93 loss against the Nuggets.

We're going to look at Miller's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.9 15.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.1 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.3 PRA -- 20.9 20.9 PR -- 18.7 18.6 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.5



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 13.1% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.0 per contest.

Miller is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Hornets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 116.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Kings are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 43.7 rebounds per game.

The Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 27 assists per game.

The Kings are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

