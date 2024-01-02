The Carolina Hurricanes, Brady Skjei among them, face the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brady Skjei vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Skjei has averaged 21:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Skjei has a goal in six games this year through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 37 games this year, Skjei has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Skjei has an assist in 13 of 37 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Skjei has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Skjei having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 37 Games 5 21 Points 0 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

