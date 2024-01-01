At Ball Arena on Monday, January 1, Terry Rozier's Charlotte Hornets (7-23) hit the road to square off against the Denver Nuggets (23-11). The tip is at 9:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Ball Arena

Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Terry Rozier Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 795.4 1844.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.8 55.9 Fantasy Rank 3 -

Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier provides the Hornets 23.6 points, 3.9 boards and 7.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets put up 110.6 points per game (26th in league) while giving up 121.4 per contest (26th in NBA). They have a -326 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

Charlotte ranks 27th in the league at 41.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 fewer than the 44.9 its opponents average.

The Hornets make 11.4 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 2.3 fewer than their opponents.

Charlotte and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.3 per game (18th in league) and force 13.2 (15th in NBA).

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is posting 26.1 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per contest.

The Nuggets have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 115.3 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are giving up 110.3 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

The 44.6 rebounds per game Denver averages rank seventh in the NBA, and are 1.6 more than the 43 its opponents collect per contest.

The Nuggets connect on 12 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2. They shoot 37.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.6% from long range.

Denver has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (third in NBA play) while forcing 12 (25th in the league).

Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Terry Rozier Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game -7.9 8.6 Usage Percentage 27.9% 30.4% True Shooting Pct 57.3% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 6.2% 20.2% Assist Pct 32% 43.9%

