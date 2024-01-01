Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Ball Arena on Monday, January 1, Terry Rozier's Charlotte Hornets (7-23) hit the road to square off against the Denver Nuggets (23-11). The tip is at 9:00 PM ET.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and BSSE
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Terry Rozier
|Nikola Jokic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|795.4
|1844.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|39.8
|55.9
|Fantasy Rank
|3
|-
Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Insights
Terry Rozier & the Hornets
- Rozier provides the Hornets 23.6 points, 3.9 boards and 7.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Hornets put up 110.6 points per game (26th in league) while giving up 121.4 per contest (26th in NBA). They have a -326 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.8 points per game.
- Charlotte ranks 27th in the league at 41.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 fewer than the 44.9 its opponents average.
- The Hornets make 11.4 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 2.3 fewer than their opponents.
- Charlotte and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.3 per game (18th in league) and force 13.2 (15th in NBA).
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Nikola Jokic is posting 26.1 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per contest.
- The Nuggets have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 115.3 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are giving up 110.3 per outing to rank third in the NBA.
- The 44.6 rebounds per game Denver averages rank seventh in the NBA, and are 1.6 more than the 43 its opponents collect per contest.
- The Nuggets connect on 12 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2. They shoot 37.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.6% from long range.
- Denver has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (third in NBA play) while forcing 12 (25th in the league).
Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Terry Rozier
|Nikola Jokic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-7.9
|8.6
|Usage Percentage
|27.9%
|30.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.3%
|62.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.2%
|20.2%
|Assist Pct
|32%
|43.9%
