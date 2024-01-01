Oregon vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Fiesta Bowl
In this year's Fiesta Bowl, the Liberty Flames are overwhelming underdogs (+16) versus the Oregon Ducks. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host the matchup on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 65.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup.
Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
Oregon vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-16)
|65.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-15.5)
|64.5
|-720
|+500
Oregon vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Oregon has compiled an 8-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Ducks have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16-point favorites.
- Liberty is 9-3-0 ATS this season.
Oregon & Liberty 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
