Best Bets & Odds for the Oregon vs. Liberty Game – Monday, January 1
The Fiesta Bowl will see the Oregon Ducks play the Liberty Flames. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oregon vs. Liberty? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Oregon vs. Liberty?
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Oregon 40, Liberty 22
- Oregon has gone 10-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90.9% of those games).
- The Ducks have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1000 or shorter and won them all.
- Liberty has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Flames have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +625 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 90.9%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Oregon (-17.5)
- Oregon has played 12 games, posting eight wins against the spread.
- The Ducks are 5-1 ATS when favored by 17.5 points or more this season.
- Against the spread, Liberty is 9-3-0 this season.
Parlay your bets together on the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (67.5)
- Three of Oregon's games this season have gone over Monday's over/under of 67.5 points.
- This season, seven of Liberty's games have ended with a score higher than 67.5 points.
- The over/under for the game of 67.5 is 17.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon (44.2 points per game) and Liberty (40.8 points per game).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Oregon
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|63.4
|66.5
|60.3
|Implied Total AVG
|40.8
|44.8
|36.8
|ATS Record
|8-3-1
|4-2-0
|4-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-8-0
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-1
|6-0
|4-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Liberty
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57
|57.1
|56.9
|Implied Total AVG
|34.5
|35.7
|32.8
|ATS Record
|9-3-0
|5-2-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-4-0
|5-2-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-0
|7-0
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.