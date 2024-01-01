Hornets vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-23) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they try to end a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (23-11) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs on ALT and BSSE. The over/under is 227.5 in the matchup.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-14.5
|227.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points in 19 of 30 outings.
- The average over/under for Charlotte's outings this season is 232, 4.5 more points than this game's point total.
- Charlotte has gone 13-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Hornets have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win six times (22.2%) in those contests.
- Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has an 11.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Hornets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|14
|41.2%
|115.3
|225.9
|110.3
|231.7
|226.1
|Hornets
|19
|63.3%
|110.6
|225.9
|121.4
|231.7
|229.2
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Four of the Hornets' past 10 games have hit the over.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Charlotte has a better winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than on the road (.400, 6-9-0).
- The Hornets' 110.6 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 110.3 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 9-8 ATS record and a 7-10 overall record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|13-17
|1-0
|17-13
|Nuggets
|15-19
|0-0
|14-20
Hornets vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Hornets
|Nuggets
|110.6
|115.3
|26
|15
|9-8
|10-1
|7-10
|11-0
|121.4
|110.3
|26
|3
|5-6
|9-9
|2-9
|15-3
