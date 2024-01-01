The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) visit the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9) -- who've won four in a row -- on Monday at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Kraken-Golden Knights matchup on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Park in ,

T-Mobile Park in , Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Kraken Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/10/2023 Golden Knights Kraken 4-1 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 102 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

The Golden Knights score the sixth-most goals in the league (123 total, 3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 37 16 24 40 26 44 44.5% Mark Stone 37 12 25 37 18 39 0% William Karlsson 37 15 17 32 22 20 56.2% Jonathan Marchessault 37 17 10 27 21 20 40% Ivan Barbashev 37 9 10 19 18 9 25.8%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 110 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 13th in the NHL.

With 98 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players