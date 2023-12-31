Tommy Tremble has a favorable matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 257.1 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Tremble's 27 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 177 yards (and an average of 13.6 per game) and three scores.

Tremble vs. the Jaguars

Tremble vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 23 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

Tremble will play against the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars concede 257.1 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Jaguars have put up 25 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Tommy Tremble Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Tremble Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Tremble has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Tremble has been targeted on 27 of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (5.0% target share).

He has been targeted 27 times this season, averaging 6.6 yards per target.

Tremble has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 15.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Tremble (four red zone targets) has been targeted 10.0% of the time in the red zone (40 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Tremble's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

