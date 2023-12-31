The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-11) will try to break a 10-game road skid when taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. South Carolina State matchup in this article.

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

South Carolina State has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 23.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Oklahoma State has covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Cowboys' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

