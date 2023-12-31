The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-11) will try to snap a 10-game road losing skid at the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 40.3% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 42.7% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina State has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 210th.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.1 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 66.8 the Cowboys allow.

South Carolina State has put together a 3-6 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

At home South Carolina State is scoring 82.0 points per game, 16.4 more than it is averaging away (65.6).

In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are conceding 9.1 fewer points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (85.7).

At home, South Carolina State drains 6.4 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (4.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.5%) than away (25.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule