Sunday's game that pits the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5) against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-11) at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-63 in favor of Oklahoma State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 85, South Carolina State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-22.0)

Oklahoma State (-22.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Oklahoma State has a 4-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to South Carolina State, who is 8-5-0 ATS. The Cowboys have gone over the point total in five games, while Bulldogs games have gone over eight times.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' -174 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.1 points per game (273rd in college basketball) while allowing 82.7 per contest (355th in college basketball).

South Carolina State wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It records 39.5 rebounds per game, 69th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.1.

South Carolina State connects on 4.9 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 27.4% from deep (344th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 36.0%.

South Carolina State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 14.9 per game (348th in college basketball) and force 14.6 (40th in college basketball).

