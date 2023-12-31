At TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, December 31, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Carolina Panthers, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Jaguars should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Jaguars are putting up 339.5 yards per game offensively this year (12th in NFL), and they are surrendering 358.5 yards per game (25th) on defense. The Panthers have been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-worst in points (15.7 per game) and third-worst in points surrendered (25.4 per game).

Panthers vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-6.5) Over (38) Jaguars 29, Panthers 14

Panthers Betting Info

The Panthers have a 30.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Carolina has covered five times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Carolina and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 15 times this year.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 40.8, which is 2.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Jacksonville is 8-7-0 ATS this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Jacksonville and its opponent have combined to hit the over seven out of 15 times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 38 points, 5.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Jaguars contests.

Panthers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 22.1 22.9 20.1 23.3 24.3 22.4 Carolina 15.7 25.4 15.3 22 16.1 28.4

