Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MEAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

MEAC Power Rankings

1. Norfolk State Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-4

10-4 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 153rd

153rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: W 76-59 vs Longwood Next Game Opponent: @ South Carolina State

@ South Carolina State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 2. Maryland-Eastern Shore Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-9

6-7 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 214th

214th Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st

191st Last Game: L 70-61 vs Buffalo Next Game Opponent: Lancaster Bible

Lancaster Bible Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 3. Howard Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 12-16

3-11 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 264th

264th Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th

227th Last Game: W 75-57 vs American Next Game Opponent: @ North Carolina Central

@ North Carolina Central Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 4. Coppin State Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 11-17

3-11 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 292nd

292nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th

165th Last Game: L 68-34 vs Duke Next Game Opponent: @ Delaware State

@ Delaware State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 5. Morgan State Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 10-17

4-10 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th

156th Last Game: L 98-38 vs Stanford Next Game Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.

Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 6. North Carolina Central Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-20

5-8 | 6-20 Overall Rank: 330th

330th Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: L 73-63 vs Furman Next Game Opponent: @ Chattanooga

@ Chattanooga Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 7. Delaware State Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-21

3-9 | 4-21 Overall Rank: 337th

337th Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st

101st Last Game: L 66-64 vs Loyola (MD) Next Game Opponent: Coppin State

Coppin State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 8. South Carolina State Current Record: 1-14 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-14 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 344th

344th Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th

294th Last Game: L 55-41 vs Jacksonville State Next Game Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

