The Furman Paladins (8-6) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score just 0.5 more points per game (66.3) than the Paladins give up to opponents (65.8).

North Carolina Central has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Furman's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.

The Paladins score 71.3 points per game, only two more points than the 69.3 the Eagles allow.

Furman has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 69.3 points.

North Carolina Central is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.

The Paladins shoot 41.5% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles' 38.2 shooting percentage is 3.8 lower than the Paladins have given up.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%

14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.5 FG% Sydney Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (30-for-67)

11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (30-for-67) Tate Walters: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Schedule