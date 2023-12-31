Furman vs. North Carolina Central December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (7-5) play the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Furman vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Furman Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Furman Players to Watch
- Jada Session: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kate Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tate Walters: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sydney Ryan: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Niveya Henley: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kimeira Burks: 14.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jada Tiggett: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.