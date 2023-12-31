Sunday's game that pits the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) against the Clemson Tigers (8-5) at Carmichael Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 31.

In their last game on Friday, the Tigers claimed a 73-50 victory against East Tennessee State.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: The CW

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 71, Clemson 63

Clemson Schedule Analysis

On December 7, the Tigers picked up their signature win of the season, an 80-64 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who are a top 50 team (No. 22), according to our computer rankings.

The Tigers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

Clemson has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins

80-64 at home over Duke (No. 22) on December 7

92-66 over UAPB (No. 167) on November 26

73-50 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 172) on December 22

70-54 at home over Air Force (No. 221) on December 19

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 240) on November 12

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

16.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Dayshanette Harris: 10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (posting 74.6 points per game, 77th in college basketball, and conceding 68.0 per outing, 261st in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential.

