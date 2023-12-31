Will Chuba Hubbard Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chuba Hubbard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Looking for Hubbard's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 17, Hubbard has 204 carries for 774 yards and five touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 33 receptions (37 targets) for 198 yards.
Chuba Hubbard Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Panthers have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Miles Sanders (FP/toe): 124 Rush Att; 404 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 25 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Hubbard 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|204
|774
|5
|3.8
|37
|33
|198
|0
Hubbard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|9
|60
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|2
|16
|0
|5
|34
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|14
|41
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|9
|35
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|19
|88
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|15
|28
|0
|2
|26
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|16
|58
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|9
|23
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|10
|57
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|14
|45
|1
|5
|47
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|25
|104
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|23
|87
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|22
|87
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|16
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
