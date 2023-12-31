Will Bryce Young hit paydirt when the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Young will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Young has run for 227 yards on 36 carries (16.2 ypg).

In 14 games, Young has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Bryce Young Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0 Week 2 Saints 22 33 153 1 0 2 34 0 Week 4 Vikings 25 32 204 0 0 2 10 0 Week 5 @Lions 25 41 247 3 2 1 4 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 23 38 217 1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 22 31 235 1 0 4 11 0 Week 9 Colts 24 39 173 1 3 5 41 0 Week 10 @Bears 21 38 185 0 0 3 18 0 Week 11 Cowboys 16 29 123 1 1 2 3 0 Week 12 @Titans 18 31 194 0 0 3 23 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 15 31 178 0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Saints 13 36 137 0 0 3 40 0 Week 15 Falcons 18 24 167 0 0 4 9 0 Week 16 Packers 23 36 312 2 0 4 17 0

Rep Bryce Young with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.