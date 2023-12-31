Who’s the Best Team in the Big South? See our Weekly Women's Big South Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Big South, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Big South Power Rankings
1. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 250th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th
- Last Game: W 63-52 vs Columbia (SC)
Next Game
- Opponent: Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
2. UNC Asheville
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 268th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
- Last Game: W 72-34 vs Brevard
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina Upstate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
3. High Point
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 278th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
- Last Game: L 74-66 vs Elon
Next Game
- Opponent: Radford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. Winthrop
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 12-14
- Overall Rank: 297th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
- Last Game: L 73-36 vs Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Longwood
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
5. Radford
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 298th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
- Last Game: L 80-53 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Opponent: @ High Point
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
6. South Carolina Upstate
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 301st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
- Last Game: L 81-50 vs Georgia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Asheville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
7. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 319th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
- Last Game: W 69-56 vs Francis Marion
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Presbyterian
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
8. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 343rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th
- Last Game: L 66-48 vs Queens (NC)
Next Game
- Opponent: High Point
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
9. Longwood
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 349th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
- Last Game: L 76-59 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Opponent: Winthrop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
