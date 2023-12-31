Will Adam Thielen Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Take a look at Thielen's stats below.
Heading into Week 17, Thielen has 95 receptions for 964 yards -- 10.1 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 128 occasions.
Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Panthers have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Stephen Sullivan (FP/wrist): 12 Rec; 125 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Tommy Tremble (FP/back): 20 Rec; 177 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Thielen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|128
|95
|964
|324
|4
|10.1
Thielen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|13
|11
|107
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|13
|11
|115
|1
|Week 8
|Texans
|11
|8
|72
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|5
|29
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|10
|6
|42
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|11
|8
|74
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|6
|3
|25
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|7
|5
|74
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|7
|4
|43
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|8
|6
|94
|0
