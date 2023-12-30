Saturday's contest at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has the Florida Gators (8-3) taking on the Winthrop Eagles (6-6) at 3:45 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-52 victory, as our model heavily favors Florida.

The Eagles' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 55-49 loss to North Florida.

Winthrop vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Winthrop vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 78, Winthrop 52

Other Big South Predictions

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win this season came against the San Jose State Spartans, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 197) in our computer rankings. The Eagles brought home the 56-49 win at a neutral site on November 25.

Winthrop 2023-24 Best Wins

56-49 over San Jose State (No. 197) on November 25

65-60 at home over Georgia State (No. 225) on December 14

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 345) on November 18

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 9.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%

9.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG% Jada Ryce: 9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Ronaltha Marc: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Leonor Paisana: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (19-for-64)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (19-for-64) Blessing Okoh: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.7 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48)

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -34 scoring differential, falling short by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 57.4 points per game, 306th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.3 per outing to rank 100th in college basketball.

At home, the Eagles average 67.8 points per game. On the road, they score 48.5.

At home, Winthrop concedes 56.7 points per game. On the road, it allows 62.5.

