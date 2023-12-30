Will Teuvo Teravainen Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 30?
In the upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Teuvo Teravainen to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Teravainen stats and insights
- In 10 of 36 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- On the power play, Teravainen has accumulated four goals and three assists.
- Teravainen's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Teravainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 4-3
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
