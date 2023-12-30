The East Carolina Pirates (5-3) will face the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

South Carolina Players to Watch

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.4 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.5 BLK

Ashlyn Watkins: 9.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 3.0 BLK

Raven Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Chloe Kitts: 10.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

East Carolina Players to Watch

Danae McNeal: 20.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Amiya Joyner: 11.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Synia Johnson: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

