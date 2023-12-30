What are South Carolina Upstate's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How South Carolina Upstate ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 262

South Carolina Upstate's best wins

Against the North Florida Ospreys on November 25, South Carolina Upstate captured its best win of the season, which was a 73-60 victory. Rebekah Gordon posted a team-high 18 points with six rebounds and one assist in the contest versus North Florida.

Next best wins

61-58 at home over Furman (No. 263/RPI) on December 9

71-44 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 319/RPI) on January 3

73-64 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 340/RPI) on December 5

58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 354/RPI) on November 20

South Carolina Upstate's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Spartans are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Schedule insights

South Carolina Upstate has been given the 284th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Spartans have four games left against teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Looking at SC Upstate's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

South Carolina Upstate's next game

Matchup: Winthrop Eagles vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans

Winthrop Eagles vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

