The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Rattlers' opponents have made.

South Carolina has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gamecocks sit at 188th.

The 73.9 points per game the Gamecocks average are 8.6 fewer points than the Rattlers allow (82.5).

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively South Carolina played worse when playing at home last season, putting up 63.3 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Gamecocks surrendered 69.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 77.0.

In terms of three-point shooting, South Carolina performed worse when playing at home last season, sinking 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage away from home.

