Saturday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) versus the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-60 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 79, Florida A&M 60

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-18.9)

South Carolina (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

South Carolina has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida A&M is 3-4-0. The Gamecocks are 3-7-0 and the Rattlers are 3-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game with a +129 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (209th in college basketball) and allow 63.2 per outing (28th in college basketball).

The 36.5 rebounds per game South Carolina averages rank 190th in the nation, and are 4.5 more than the 32.0 its opponents pull down per outing.

South Carolina connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (69th in college basketball) while shooting 34.9% from deep (118th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game while shooting 32.7%.

The Gamecocks average 100.7 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball), while allowing 86.0 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

South Carolina has committed 9.3 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.0 (329th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.